Pete Davidson allegedly left a scathing voicemail for PETA after the organization blasted him for buying a puppy from a pet store instead of adopting from a shelter.

"Hi, my name's Pete Davidson. This message is for Daphna. Thank you so much for making comments publicly that I didn't adopt a dog," Davidson appears to say in the leaked voicemail, addressing PETA's senior vice president of cruelty investigations.

"I just want to let you know I'm severely allergic to dogs, so I have to get a specific breed. I'm only not allergic to Cavapoos and those types of dog, and my mom's f---ing dog, who's 2 years old, died a week prior, and we're all so sad, so I had to get a specific dog," he continues.

"So why don't you do your research before you f---ing create news stories for people because you're a boring, tired c--t? F--k you and suck my d--k," Davidson concludes.

On May 31, the Saturday Night Live alum was spotted at New York City pet store Citipups with his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, where he was reportedly filmed filling out paperwork and purchasing a 2-month-old Cavapoo puppy.

Davidson's alleged voicemail comes after PETA's Daphna Nachminovitch commented on his purchase to TMZ Monday (June 5).

"It’s tragic that Pete didn’t seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match," Nachminovitch said.

"Since shelters in New York and across the country are overflowing with homeless animals, PETA urges Pete to show some big heart energy by adopting, not shopping, in the future," she added.

Nachminovitch also said there's "no excuse" for not adopting a shelter dog and "propping up the puppy mill industry."

According to Us Weekly, Davidson doubled down on his reaction to PETA's comments Tuesday (June 6).

"I haven’t seen my mom and sister cry like that in over 20 years. I was trying to cheer up my family. I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgment," the King of Staten Island star explained.

"Then this organization [PETA] made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse. I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family," Davidson added.

In May, Davidson revealed that his family's late dog, which was adopted at the beginning of the pandemic, "saved their lives."

"Not sure I'd even be around without him," Davidson said at the time.