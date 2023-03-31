Pete Davidson Said Attention From His Relationships Made Him Feel ‘Small’

Pete Davidson is opening up about his past relationships and how they affected him.

During a conversation with Jon Berthnal for the Real Ones podcast, Davidson shares that he felt "small" and like a "loser" because of the attention that people put on his dating life.

WARNING: Quotes contain graphic language.

"I'm in my 20's and I've dated people. And for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's interesting," he said.

"I've been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I've dated 10 people. I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about," Davison continued.

The former Saturday Night Live star, who has dated the likes of Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian, shared how the show making fun of his dating life played into his insecurities.

"When your own show [pokes fun at you], I'd be sitting in the back watching the cold open and — the cold open [is] topical, political humor, whatever's in the culture. And then, making fun of you. Then you've gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark and the show just made fun of you. So, why are they gonna laugh at you? Like, they just dogged you in front of everyone. ... And you're like, 'I'm a f---ing loser, man,'" he said.

"These are the people I've been with for almost a decade. I grew up in front of these people. They've watched me through the most difficult time in my life, and they've been there for me. And nobody ever showed more leeway and grace to me than Lorne Michaels, and I owe my life to that guy, but it was f---ing confusing cause the nature of entertainment is the nature of this business. At the end of the day, that's what it is. This was a really difficult thing to do. You feel small. You feel super insecure," Davison shared.

The actor and comedian left SNL last year and is set to star in the new Peacock series Bupkis. The show airs on May 4.