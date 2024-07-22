Ariana Grande, Cardi B and More Celebrities Who Are Endorsing Kamala Harris for President

Vice President Kamala Harris is officially running for president of the United States after current President Joe Biden dropped out of the race over the weekend.

Many celebrities are endorsing Harris' campaign for the position, including pop stars like Ariana Grande and Charli XCX to actors and other politicians.

"On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as president of the United States and for his decades of service to our country," Harris said in a statement via ABC News.

"His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many presidents who have served two terms in office," she added.

READ MORE: Kamala Harris' Laugh Spawns Hilarious Musical Remixes

"I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination," she declared. "We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win," Harris declared.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, "Kamala Harris will be the next President of the United States. I pledge my full support to ensure her victory in November."

"I've known Kamala Harris a long time. This brilliant prosecutor will make the case against convicted felon Donald Trump and the Project 2025 agenda to take away our freedoms," former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton tweeted.

Activist and philanthropist Martin Luther King III also endorsed Harris on social media, writing that Harris has "devoted her life to advancing justice."

Meanwhile, celebs hopped on board to add to the growing list of Harris supporters.

Charli XCX, whose album Brat has taken over the summer soundscape, tweeted, "Kamala IS brat."

Notably, there have been several edits circulating online of Harris dancing to Charli's "360" from Brat.

The official @KamalaHQ Twitter/X account also rebranded to a Brat aesthetic with a new header on the platform.

Cardi B also celebrated Harris' announcement, tweeting, "AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate..."

She quoted a video of herself from June where she shared her opinions on the Biden-Trump presidential debate.

Actor George Takei affirmed, "Yes you are, Kamala Harris. Yes you are," in reference to Harris' tweet about being "prepared to beat" Trump.

"I'm ready, Kamala," Patton Oswalt tweeted.

"Vote for the candidate who will both honor & further [Biden's] legacy," Mark Hamill wrote, attaching a photo of himself posing with Harris. "#HamillHeartsHarris," he added.

Kathy Griffin was excited to "make history" with Harris' potential nomination.

Ariana Grande was straightforward with her support, sharing Biden's post about endorsing Harris to her Story with a link to register to vote.

@arianagrande via Instagram @arianagrande via Instagram loading...

Demi Lovato shared a similar message on their Instagram Story with a link to donate to the Democratic party and a simple caption: "Let's do this!!"

@ddlovato via Instagram @ddlovato via Instagram loading...

Lizzo also shared a video to her Instagram account, writing, "Can we just BE FORREAL in 2024?"

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles posted a photo with Harris on Instagram with a supportive message.

"New, Youthful, Sharp[,]energy !!!!" she wrote. "Go Vice President Kamala Harris for President. Let's Go."

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis wrote in an Instagram caption, "SHE IS TRUSTED AND TESTED and she is a fierce advocate for women's rights and people of color and her message is one of HOPE and UNITY for America at her time of great national divide."