We Genuinely Cannot Stop Laughing at These Musical Remixes of Kamala Harris’ Laugh

Vice President Kamala Harris has spawned a new meme thanks to her laugh.

The snippet of her laugh used in the memes comes from a White House event in 2023. The event in particular was Harris swearing in the President’s Advisory Commission on Advancing Educational Equity, Excellence, and Economic Opportunity for Hispanics. It was during this event that she declared an infamous line about coconuts.

"My mother used to… she would give us a hard time sometimes. And she would say to us, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?’" she said at the event.

Her signature laugh was added at the end of the statement before she continued you on with her saying.

"You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you," she shared.

Forbes has gone on to claim that the point that Harris was trying to make was that none of us “just live in a silo” and that we all contribute to a wider “context”.

The comments disappeared from the public eye until recently when they began to resurface on TikTok.

Now, that statement along with her infamous laugh has been turned into several musical remixes that have taken over both TikTok and Twitter.

Since the introduction of the meme, people have been letting their imaginations run wild and have included several of the biggest songs in the remixes. Everyone from Beyonce, to Lady Gaga, to Lana Del Rey and more have all been included in the remix phenomenon.

Check out some of the best remixes below.