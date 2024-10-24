How to Watch Beyonce at Kamala Harris’ Houston Rally

Beyonce is set to appear at an upcoming Kamala Harris rally.

According to NBC, Beyonce is set to appear at Harris' upcoming rally in Houston on Oct. 25. Three sources confirmed the news to the outlet. The sources go on to claim that Beyonce will do more than appear, she will also be performing at the rally.

Beyonce has yet to confirm the news as of now. However, her appearance on the campaign trail comes as Harris has welcomed other musicians like Bruce Springsteen and Eminem at various events across the country.

Beyonce has famously not always been involved in politics directly. She previously sang the national anthem for former President Barack Obama's first inauguration in 2008. She also performed at a rally in Ohio in the final days of Hillary Clinton's campaign in 2016.

When it comes to Harris, Beyonce has allowed her to use her song "Freedom" as part of her campaign. Harris has used the song at several rallies. "Freedom" appears on Beyonce's Lemonade album and features Kendrick Lamar.

To watch Harris' rally, past ones have been live-streamed on TikTok and YouTube with news outlets like PBS and ABC offering glimpses of her stops.

Harris' appearance in Texas is not expected to sway the election as it is still expect to go to former President Donald Trump, NBC reports.

Singer Willie Nelson and Tina Knowles, Beyonce's mother, are also expected to appear at the Oct. 25 rally. The upcoming presidential election is set to take place on Nov. 5.