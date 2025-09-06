2025 MTV VMAs Winners List: See Who Took Home the Big Awards
The 2025 MTV VMAs have officially arrived. Who will take home the MTV VMA win and iconic Moon Person trophy?
The MTV Video Music Awards will air on Sunday (Sept. 7) on CBS at 8 PM ET. LL Cool J will host the telecast live from the UBS Arena in New York. MTV added two new categories to the awards show this year, including Best Country and Best Pop Artist categories.
For the third time, Lady Gaga leads this year's nominees with 12. Meanwhile, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are contenders to reach the status of the artist with the most Video Music Award wins. This year, they are both nominated for the coveted Artist of the Year award.
Numerous artists are first-time nominees including ROSÉ, who has eight, along with fellow Blackpink members JENNIE and JISOO with one apiece. Additionally, Jimin of BTS and Damiano David of Maneskin are both first time solo nominees this year.
Discover the full list of the MTV VMAs nominees and winners (once they are announced), below.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR, presented by Burger King®
WINNER: Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records
Billie Eilish - “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” - Darkroom/Interscope Records
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die with a Smile” - Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bad Bunny - Rimas Entertainment
Beyoncé - Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records
Kendrick Lamar - pgLang/Interscope Records
WINNER: Lady Gaga - Interscope Records
Morgan Wallen - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
Taylor Swift - Republic Records
The Weeknd - XO/Republic Records
SONG OF THE YEAR
Alex Warren - “Ordinary” - Atlantic Records
Billie Eilish - “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” - Darkroom/Interscope Records
Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Gracie Abrams - “I Love You, I’m Sorry” - Interscope Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die with a Smile” - Interscope Records
Lorde - “What Was That” - Republic Records
WINNER: ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
Tate McRae - “Sports Car” - RCA Records
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records
BEST NEW ARTIST
WINNER: Alex Warren - Atlantic Records
Ella Langley - SAWGOD/Columbia Records
Gigi Perez - Island
Lola Young - Island
sombr - SMB Music/Warner Records
The Marías - Nice Life/Atlantic Records
BEST POP ARTIST
Ariana Grande - Republic Records
Charli xcx - Atlantic Records
Justin Bieber - Def Jam Recordings
Lorde - Republic Records
Miley Cyrus - Columbia Records
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter - Island
Tate McRae - RCA Records
MTV PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR, presented by BACARDÍ® Rum
Aug. 2024 - Shaboozey - “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” - American Dogwood/EMPIRE
Sept. 2024 - Ayra Starr - “Last Heartbreak Song” - Mavin Records/Republic Records
Oct. 2024 - Mark Ambor - “Belong Together” - Hundred Days Records/Virgin Music
Nov. 2024 - Lay Bankz - “Graveyard” - Artist Partner Group Inc.
Dec. 2024 - Dasha - “Bye Bye Bye” - Warner Records
WINNER: Jan. 2025 - KATSEYE - “Touch” - HYBE/Geffen Records
Feb. 2025 - Jordan Adetunji - “KEHLANI” - 300 Entertainment
March 2025 - Leon Thomas - “YES IT IS” - EZMNY Records/Motown Records
April 2025 - Livingston - “Shadow” - Republic Records
May 2025 - Damiano David - “Next Summer” - Sony Italy/Arista Records
June 2025 - Gigi Perez - “Sailor Song” - Island
July 2025 - ROLE MODEL - “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out” - Interscope Records
BEST COLLABORATION, presented by Under Armour
Bailey Zimmerman with Luke Combs - “Backup Plan (Stagecoach Official Music Video)” – AtlanticRecords/Warner Music Nashville
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - “luther” - pgLang/Interscope Records
WINNER: Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die with a Smile” - Interscope Records
Post Malone ft. Blake Shelton - “Pour Me a Drink” - Mercury Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
Selena Gomez, benny blanco - “Sunset Blvd” - SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
BEST POP
Alex Warren - “Ordinary” - Atlantic Records
WINNER: Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Record
Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - “Die with a Smile” - Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
BEST HIP HOP
WINNER: Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
Drake - “NOKIA” - OVO/Santa Anna/Republic
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll - “Somebody Save Me” - Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red - “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” - CMG/Interscope Records
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
LL COOL J ft. Eminem - “Murdergram Deux” - Def Jam Recordings
Travis Scott - “4X4” - Cactus Jack/Epic Records
BEST R&B
Chris Brown - “Residuals” - Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records
Leon Thomas & Freddie Gibbs - “MUTT (REMIX)” - EZMNY Records/Motown Records
WINNER: Mariah Carey - “Type Dangerous” - gamma.
PARTYNEXTDOOR - “N o C h i l l” - OVO Sound
Summer Walker - “Heart of a Woman” - LVRN/Interscope Records
SZA - “Drive” - Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti - “Timeless” - XO/Republic Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Gigi Perez - “Sailor Song” - Island
Imagine Dragons - “Wake Up” - KIDinaKorner/Interscope Records
Lola Young - “Messy” - Island
mgk & Jelly Roll - “Lonely Road” - EST 19XX/Interscope Records
WINNER: sombr - “back to friends” - SMB Music/Warner Records
The Marías - “Back to Me” - Nice Life/Atlantic Records
BEST ROCK
WINNER: Coldplay - “ALL MY LOVE” - Atlantic Records
Evanescence - “Afterlife (From the Netflix Series ‘Devil May Cry’)” - Netflix Music
Green Day - “One Eyed Bastard” - Reprise Records/Warner Records
Lenny Kravitz - “Honey” - ℗© 2024 Roxie Records Inc. under exclusive license to BMG Rights Management GmbH
Linkin Park - “The Emptiness Machine” - Warner Records
twenty one pilots - “The Contract” - Fueled By Ramen
BEST LATIN
Bad Bunny - “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” - Rimas Entertainment
J Balvin - “Rio” - Capitol Records
KAROL G - “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” - Bichota Records/Interscope Records
Peso Pluma - “LA PATRULLA” - Double P Records
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos - “Khé?” - Sony Music US Latin
WINNER: Shakira - “Soltera” - Sony Music US Latin
BEST K-POP
aespa - “Whiplash” - SM Entertainment/Virgin Music Group
JENNIE - “like JENNIE” - OA Entertainment/Columbia Records
Jimin - “Who” - BIGHIT MUSIC
JISOO - “earthquake” - Warner Records
WINNER: LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE - “Born Again” - Lloud Co./RCA Records
Stray Kids - “Chk Chk Boom” - JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic
ROSÉ - “toxic till the end” - Atlantic Records
BEST AFROBEATS
Asake & Travis Scott - “Active” - YBNL Nation/EMPIRE
Burna Boy ft. Travis Scott - “TaTaTa” - Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea - “Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix)” - gamma.
Rema - “Baby (Is It a Crime)” - Mavin Global Holdings Ltd / Jonzing World Entertainment / Interscope Records
Tems ft. Asake - “Get It Right” - RCA Records/Since '93
WINNER: Tyla - “PUSH 2 START” - FAX Records/Epic Records
Wizkid ft. Brent Faiyaz - “Piece of My Heart” - Starboy/RCA Records
BEST COUNTRY
Chris Stapleton - “Think I’m in Love with You” - Mercury Nashville
Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood - “I’m Gonna Love You” - CoJo Music / Warner Music Nashville
Jelly Roll - “Liar” - BBR Music Group/BMG/Republic Records
Lainey Wilson - “4x4xU” - Broken Bow Records
WINNER: Megan Moroney - “Am I Okay?” - Columbia Records
Morgan Wallen - “Smile” - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
BEST ALBUM
Bad Bunny -DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS - Rimas Entertainment
Kendrick Lamar -GNX - pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga -Mayhem - Interscope Records
Morgan Wallen -I’m the Problem - Big Loud Records/Mercury Records
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter -Short n’ Sweet - Island
The Weeknd -Hurry Up Tomorrow - XO/Republic Records
BEST LONG FORM VIDEO
WINNER: Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records
Bad Bunny - “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS (Short Film)” - Rimas Entertainment
Damiano David - “FUNNY little STORIES” - Sony Italy/Arista Records
Mac Miller - “Balloonerism” - Warner Records
Miley Cyrus - “Something Beautiful” - Columbia Records
The Weeknd - “Hurry Up Tomorrow” - XO/Republic Records
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Burna Boy - “Higher” - Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic Records
WINNER: Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records
Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll - “Somebody Save Me” - Shady/Aftermath/Interscope Records
Selena Gomez, benny blanco - “Younger and Hotter Than Me” - SMG Music/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records
Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan - “Sleepwalking” - Arista Records
BEST DIRECTION
Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records
Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us - pgLang/Interscope Records
WINNER: Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
BEST ART DIRECTION
Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish” - Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
WINNER: Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
Lorde - “Man of the Year” - Republic Records
Miley Cyrus - “End of the World” - Columbia Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records
Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
WINNER: Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
Miley Cyrus - “Easy Lover” - Columbia Records
Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
BEST EDITING
Charli xcx - “Guess featuring Billie Eilish" - Atlantic Records
Ed Sheeran - “Sapphire” - Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
WINNER: Tate McRae - “Just Keep Watching (from ‘F1® The Movie’)” - Atlantic Records
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
WINNER: Doechii - “Anxiety” - Top Dawg Entertainment/Capitol Records
FKA twigs - “Eusexua” - Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar - “Not Like Us” - pgLang/Interscope Records
Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
Tyla - “PUSH 2 START” - FAX Records/Epic Records
Zara Larsson - “Pretty Ugly” - Epic Records
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Ariana Grande - “brighter days ahead” - Republic Records
Lady Gaga - “Abracadabra” - Interscope Records
ROSÉ & Bruno Mars - “APT.” - Atlantic Records
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter - “Manchild” - Island
Tate McRae - “Just Keep Watching (from ‘F1® The Movie’)” - Atlantic Records
The Weeknd - “Hurry Up Tomorrow” - XO/Republic Records
Video Vanguard Award
WINNER: Mariah Carey
MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award
WINNER: Busta Rhymes
Latin Icon Award
WINNER: Ricky Martin
Most Controversial, Iconic and Shocking VMAs Moments
