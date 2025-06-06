Beyoncé gave fans at one of the stops of her Cowboy Carter tour a night they will not forget.

On June 5, Queen Bey performed at Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England where she had fans excited about her first of many shows slated to be performed in London. While she was on stage, Beyoncé could be seen wearing a silver outfit complete with fringe details as she gave a showing of her song "I'm That Girl" from her Renaissance album.

However, things did not go as planned and Beyoncé suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the performance. Captured in a video posted to TikTok, the singer can be seen lifting her foot to stomp along with her dancers. As she did so, her chaps slipped off.

Despite the wardrobe malfunction, Beyoncé recovered from the mishap and remained unfazed as to what just took place. As the music continued, Beyoncé slid her hands down her legs and picked up the chaps that had slipped off. She even went on to seemingly acknowledge the moment with a smile as one of her dancers came over to help her adjust the once fallen chaps.

This is not the first time that a wardrobe mishap has happened while Beyoncé has been on her Cowboy Carter tour. During a tour stope in Chicago on May 15, Queen Bey's daughter, Blue Ivy's, earring got caught in her mother's hair.

Much like her mother, Blue recovered effortlessly and untangled the earring from Beyoncé's hair and continued her choreography.