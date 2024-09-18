Trump’s Baseless Claim ‘They’re Eating the Dogs, Eating the Cats’ Now an Adorable TikTok Trend

Donald Trump's baseless claim about Haitian immigrants in Ohio eating dogs and cats has now been turned into an adorable TikTok trend.

During the Sept. 10 presidential debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump amplified false rumors that Haitian immigrants were abducting and eating pets.

"They’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there," Trump said during the debate.

Notably, his Vice Presidential candidate, J.D. Vance defended the rumor in an interview with CNN.

"The American media totally ignored this stuff until Donald Trump and I started talking about cat memes. If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do," Vance said.

"It comes from firsthand accounts from my constituents. I say that we’re creating a story, meaning we’re creating the American media focusing on it. I didn’t create 20,000 illegal migrants coming into Springfield thanks to Kamala Harris’ policies. Her policies did that. But yes, we created the actual focus that allowed the American media to talk about this story and the suffering caused by Kamala Harris’ policies," he continued.

Now, Trump and Vance's rhetoric has been turned into an adorable TikTok trend where people use the sound and show their pets' reaction to Trump's words.

In one video, a gray cat can be seen looking shocked when she hear's that Trump say "they're eating the cats." The cat then reaches out to its owner with its paw before the video cuts off.

In another clip, a dog can be seen with a noticeably shocked face when he hears the false claim.

People in the comments section of the post reacted to the meme.

"I’m screaming," said one person.

"He's horrified," noted another.

"Give him the treat!!!" suggested someone else.

"The expression on his face," joked a TikTok user.

Check out more of the adorable reactions below.