Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump faced off for their first ever debate on Sept. 10.

The event took place at the Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center and both parties were introduced to each other before the debate began. However, once the debate started, each party exchanged heated words with another.

During their debate, they covered topics such as abortion, various forms of energy, health care and more.

READ MORE: Celebrities Who Are Endorsing Kamala Harris for President

Many people shared their thoughts (and memes) on the event. Now, celebrities have weighed in.

"Doing all that yelling and lying," said Dionne Warwick on Twitter.

Outkast rapper, Big Boi, was conflicted over the debate, but praised the fact checking done by the moderators.

"Nobody answered a damn question. A sh– show. But good thing fact checking in real time is [fire emoji]," one person committed on his post. This led Big Boi to say: "Maaaan ! Same."

Bette Midler, like many, weighed in on Trump's comment about babies getting aborted after they are born, which was fact checked by the moderators at the event.

"I don’t know how she can keep a straight face with this nut going on about “executing the baby after it’s born”…that’s murder. Or, as others have said, 'a school shooting,'" she shared.

Many more celebrities took the time to share their thoughts, check them out below.

attachment-Screen Shot 2024-09-10 at 11.19.41 PM loading...