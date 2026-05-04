Is The Apprentice coming back?

That question is picking up steam again after new comments from President Donald Trump added fuel to speculation about a possible reboot of the reality competition series.

While nothing is confirmed, there’s renewed interest in the future of the franchise — and who might lead it.

What Trump Is Saying

During remarks in the Oval Office, Trump was asked about reports that The Apprentice could return and whether his son, Donald Trump Jr., might be involved.

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“Well, I’ve been hearing it,” he said. “We had a great success… Fourteen seasons, and The Apprentice was a tremendous success.”

He stopped short of confirming anything, but didn’t shut the idea down either. “So, we’ll see what happens,” he added. “He’d be probably good… You need a little charisma for that sucker.”

Where Things Actually Stand

Despite the buzz, there’s no official reboot in the works — at least not yet.

An Amazon spokesperson previously said the show is not currently in active development, noting that any reports about specific plans or potential hosts are “purely speculative.”

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There have been internal discussions about the future of The Apprentice as a property, but nothing has moved beyond the early stages.

A source close to Donald Trump Jr. also said the reports were the first he had heard of the idea.

Why the Show Still Matters

The Apprentice originally ran from 2004 to 2015, becoming a major hit and helping define an era of reality TV.

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Trump hosted the series and its spinoff, The Celebrity Apprentice, which also featured appearances from his children over the years.

The show ended after Trump entered politics, and NBC later cut ties with him. A brief revival hosted by Arnold Schwarzenegger followed in 2017 but lasted just one season.