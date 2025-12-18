Kimberly Guilfoyle might be keeping it cute in public—but sources spill she’s feeling a certain way about Don Jr. putting a ring on it.

After years together and a quiet split, Kimberly is processing the news that her ex-fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., is engaged to socialite Bettina Anderson—and she’s got concerns.

“They’re still great friends,” an insider dished. “But the engagement was difficult for Kimberly to see, and she already had doubts about Bettina.”

Not Buying the Love Story

Despite the friendly ex-energy, Kimberly isn’t convinced this is the match.

“She wants the best for Don,” the insider told People. “But she doesn’t think Bettina is right for him—or that it’s the real deal.”

The biggest red flag? Kimberly reportedly thinks Bettina’s more into the name than the man.

“She feels Bettina is chasing the attention that comes with being connected to the Trump family,” the source continued. “She doesn’t think she’d be with Don if it weren’t for that.”

Baggage, Literally

Also awkward? The exes weren’t exactly fully untangled.

“Until recently, Don still had stuff at Kimberly’s place—clothes, shoes, everything,” the insider claimed.

The engagement was announced this week at the White House, with Don Jr. thanking Bettina “for that one word: ‘Yes.’” She called it “the most unforgettable weekend.”

Kimberly, meanwhile, may be keeping quiet—but her closet’s still talking.

Quick History Check: Don Jr. and Kimberly started dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2020. They never officially announced a split—but by December 2024, it was revealed he’d already been seeing Bettina for about six months.