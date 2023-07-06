Aubrey O’Day Claims She and Donald Trump Jr. First Had Sex in ‘Gay Club Bathroom’

Aubrey O'Day just spilled some scathing hot tea about her rumored affair with Donald Trump Jr.

The former Danity Kane member claims she and Trump Jr.'s sexual relationship began "in a gay club bathroom."

"I was hosting a gay club and our first time going out together — he wanted to see me so bad — and I told him, 'Well, I’m gonna be at a gay club tonight,'" O'Day alleged on Michael Cohen's Mea Culpa podcast.

"So Don shows up to the gay club — and I’m talking about this is one of the biggest gay parties in New York, it’s a huge f---ing club," she continued, recalling that "everybody was in a g-string or less."

READ MORE: Aubrey O’Day Seemingly Photoshopped Herself Into Bali Vacation

O'Day initially thought ex-president Donald Trump's son would in "no way" have fun at a gay club, so she was surprised at how "super comfortable" he was despite his anti-LGBTQIA+ views.

"I looked at his Instagram for the first time in years and saw all kinds of jokes ... belittling the gay community ... and I thought to myself, 'Man, you were super comfortable in that gay club.' In fact, so comfortable that we ended up going to the bathroom and, for the first time, had sex in a gay club bathroom," she alleged.

The former MTV star claims the pair grew close while working on Celebrity Apprentice together in 2011.

"I think we noticed pretty quickly that we laughed every time everyone else wasn’t. We would wink at each other when something was funny but nobody else was willing to admit it ... We just saw each other’s soul in one another," she noted.

At the time of their alleged affair, Trump Jr. was married to his first wife, Vanessa Trump. The former couple, who split in 2018, share five children together.