Aubrey O’Day Has Cryptic Reaction to Diddy’s Home Raid Amid Sex Trafficking Investigation

After Homeland Security raided multiple homes belonging to rapper Diddy on Monday (March 25), Danity Kane's Aubrey O'Day cryptically reacted to the news.

"What you sow, you shall reap," O'Day wrote on Instagram.

"I pray this emboldens all of US victims to finally speak on what we have endured," she continued.

"There is no 'too soon' on this one, just 'too late,'" she added in a Story featuring a GIF of Tupac Shakur dancing.

She went on to share a screenshot of a news post reporting that Diddy's private jet was tracked to Barbuda.

"...you know it's bad when you sprinting to Barbuda?" she commented.

"Respectfully, I've been telling y'all this for 2 decades and did anyone listen? No," the singer said.

"Some people stand on business.. and some use the money they rob[b]ed from decades of their artist's pockets to flee the country," O'Day wrote.

O'Day worked with Diddy for several years after becoming a member of the girl group Danity Kane, which was formed by the rapper on MTV's Making the Band in 2005.

In an interview on Call Her Daddy in 2022, O'Day insinuated that Diddy removed her from the group in 2008 because she refused to perform sexual favors, per Vulture.

The outlet also reported that O'Day revealed in 2023 that Diddy offered the group the rights to their music if they signed a nondisclosure agreement barring them from speaking ill of him or his label Bad Boy Entertainment.

The singer said she refused to sign and encouraged her bandmates to reject the offer.

O'Day and her Danity Kane bandmates Dawn Richard and D. Woods also supported Diddy's ex Cassie when she filed a lawsuit in 2023 accusing the rapper of rape and abuse.

"It isn’t easy to take on one of the most powerful people in this industry and be honest about your experience with them. I know what her heart is feeling right now, because I have done so as well. May her voice bring all the others to the table, so we can start having more transparent conversations about what is actually happening behind the scenes. There is a lot more to all of our stories!" O'Day said at the time in a statement to Rolling Stone.

Richard tweeted, "Praying for Cassie and her family, for peace and healing. You are beautiful and brave."

"You are incredibly brave to shine light on what you endured in the dark. I'm sorry you had to go through it alone. I'm praying for your continued strength and I offer my full support to you," Woods also tweeted.