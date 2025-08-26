Are you ready it? Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sure are, and by "it," we mean marriage. Yes, that's right—Taylor and Travis are officially engaged!

The pop star, 35, revealed her engagement to her NFL star beau, also 35, via Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple getting engaged in a romantic and magical garden setting.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the singer captioned the stunning photo, which sees Taylor caressing Travis' face as he kneels on one knee in front of her.

See below, and don't forget to scroll through to see the singer's giant diamond engagement ring!

According to People, Taylor Swift's engagement ring was designed by Travis and jeweler Kindred Lubeck at Artifex Fine Jewelry.

The ring features an antique-inspired Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond on a classic gold band.

Taylor and Travis officially started dating shortly after July 2023, after Travis mentioned the pop superstar on his podcast, New Heights.

They went public with their relationship in September 2023 when Taylor attended one of the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end's football games.

Since then Taylor and Travis have shown their support for each other publicly a number of times, with Taylor attending many of the football player's games, including the Super Bowl, and Travis attending many of Taylor's Eras Tour concerts and promoting her activities online.

Most recently, Taylor used an appearance on her now-fiancé's podcast to announced her upcoming 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The reveal came at 12:12AM ET on Aug. 12 via an Instagram clip shared by the New Heights podcast, which is hosted by Travis and his brother Jason Kelce.

