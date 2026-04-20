Haylie Duff and her longtime fiancé, Matt Rosenberg, have gone their separate ways.

The couple quietly ended their relationship earlier this year after more than a decade together.

Now, Duff is asking for privacy as she focuses on her family.

The Split

A representative for Duff confirmed to People that she and Rosenberg “ended their relationship around the first of the year.”

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“She asks for privacy at this time in protection of her young daughters,” the rep added.

Duff, 41, and Rosenberg got engaged on April Fools’ Day in 2014 after about a year and a half of dating.

A Long Engagement

Over the years, the couple didn’t appear to be in a rush to walk down the aisle.

In 2018, Duff shared that wedding plans had taken a backseat as their family grew.

“We talk about it and think, ‘Maybe now we’re ready to do it,’ and then life happens and toddler happens,” she said at the time. “We feel married already and it hasn’t become something that both of us are gung-ho about.”

She added, “Maybe after the craziness of a new baby dies down we’ll be ready to talk about it again.”

Family First

Duff and Rosenberg share two daughters: Ryan Ava, 10, and Lulu Gray, 7.

She has previously spoken about how important family has been throughout their relationship, including how much it meant to see Rosenberg connect with her loved ones.

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“When he became close with my family, and I saw how simpatico everybody was, that’s when I was like, ‘Okay, so not only do I love him, but they love him too,’” she said shortly after their engagement.

She also shared that she was thrilled to welcome a second daughter, hoping her girls would have a close sibling bond.

Moving Forward

While the split marks the end of a long chapter, Duff is keeping the focus on her children as she navigates what comes next.

For now, she’s choosing to keep things private — and centered on family.