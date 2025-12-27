Unfortunately, most of us have had the misfortune of being ghosted. You’re vibing. You’re texting. You’re maybe even picking out your “just casual” brunch outfit. And then… poof. Silence. Radio static. Crickets.

That person disappears like they got Thanos-snapped out of your life.

According to Psychology Today, ghosting is “abruptly ending communication with someone without explanation.” It’s most often tied to romantic relationships, but can absolutely happen in friendships and even work situations. (Cowards are everywhere, babes.)

I’ve been ghosted. A lot. But recently, one hit harder than usual. This guy I was genuinely excited about — texting, talking, vibing — just stopped replying. No argument. No weird vibes. Just… silence.

To be blunt? It wrecked me for like two weeks. And I’m usually self-aware enough to know when someone’s over it.

But this time? It didn’t make sense, which made it worse.

So if you're sitting there staring at your phone, wondering if that last text was too much (it wasn’t), or waiting for a response that’s not coming (also no), here’s your official ghosting survival guide.

Tough Love First: They're DEAD to You

Once they ghost you, let them stay a ghost. We're talking RIP and good riddance.

Light a candle. Burn some sage. Have a funeral. Do a full moon ritual. Take a few shots of Fireball and banish them from your brain.

If someone ghosts you, it means they don’t respect you. They didn’t have the guts to say “hey, I’m not feeling it” — which, yes, would’ve sucked, but at least it’s human.

Instead, they chose the “I’ll just disappear and hope they go away” route.

That's not someone who deserves access to your heart, your time, your energy, or even your Instagram stories.

Three Texts Max. Then You’re Done.

Here’s my rule: You get to send three messages total. That’s it. Not in a row — total.

Message one? Maybe they missed it.

Maybe they missed it. Message two? You're showing effort.

You're showing effort. Message three? That’s them actively ignoring you. You’ve got your answer.

Do not — I repeat, do NOT — send a fourth. That’s how you end up labeled “crazy” and give them an excuse for their crappy behavior. Don't give them that power.

You’re Not Rejected. You’re Redirected.

I know it hurts. It sucks. You start questioning what you did wrong, how you could’ve fixed it, or whether they’ll text again.

Spoiler alert: If they do, it won’t be worth your time. If they ghosted once, they’ll ghost again. They’re Casper with worse communication skills.

Let them miss out. You’ll survive. The world keeps turning. Your next crush is probably way hotter anyway. So dry your tears. Fix your crown. Block if needed. And go live your life.

Because you? You’re the one that got away.

Xx, Dating Donny

