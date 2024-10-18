Why Justin Bieber Owes Us Nothing Regarding Diddy (OPINION)

Cue Chris Crocker: "Leave Justin Alone!"

As more allegations come out against Sean "Diddy" Combs, numerous rumors and assumptions regarding Justin Bieber and his relationship with the rap mogul are swirling.

Following Diddy's arrest in September, videos resurfaced online of him and the then-underage "Sorry" singer hanging out when Justin was just a teen.

In one clip, Diddy boasted about spending "48 hours" with Justin.

"What we're doing, we can't really disclose. But it's definitely a 15-year-old's dream ... we're gonna go full crazy," the embattled rapper said in the video.



Justin hasn't publicly spoken about Diddy, and quite frankly he doesn't have to. Justin was a child chasing his dreams and on the brink of international stardom when he met the Bad Boy Entertainment founder.

He traveled the globe performing for screaming fans before he was even old enough to drive, and was treated like a king. Justin was a teen earning millions for adults who allowed him to be in places and experience things a non-famous child would never have access to.

Although the accusations and evidence are mounting against Diddy, Justin has, as of publishing, not yet spoken out against the rap star or the allegations against him. And the truth is, we simply don't—and may never—know what happened between Diddy and Justin, if anything. And that's OK — Justin doesn't owe us a damn thing.

This writer personally grew up around domestic violence, substance and sexual abuse, that, quite frankly, as a grown ass man in my 30s, I haven't talked about, dealt with or even processed myself.

Silence is how I deal with trauma. Is it healthy? Who knows. It's what I've chosen, though, and although I am currently on an antidepressant (Lexapro), the feelings and emotions still occasionally stalk my late night thoughts.

I try to choose happiness and the dream of a better future every day, and people asking questions and making their own conclusions don't help. They say that time heals everything, but the harsh reality is that you might never heal.

Time does, however, allow you to write a new story — yours!

As a male, anything in this realm is hard to talk about. You know why? Because someone out there seeing this right now, is making a joke about it.

So give Justin time. Give him space to think and process his feelings. Stop speculating about his silence, and critiquing every social media post. Not every Instagram snap is a "cryptic" message.

Justin is a new father. He and wife Hailey Bieber welcomed son Jack Blues Bieber in August.

Allow him to enjoy these special moments with his newborn. Don't ruin this precious time with accusations and rumors to fuel a narrative that would be immediately turned into a Lifetime movie.

Give him space! When or if he's ever ready to talk, listen to him. Everybody processes grief and trauma differently.

As of now, this is Justin's way... and that's OK.

Diddy was arrested at a Manhattan hotel on Sept. 16. He is currently being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center after being denied bail twice.

The embattled mogul was indicted on federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution in Sept. He has pleaded not guilty.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.