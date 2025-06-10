The Surprising Truth About Scooter Braun’s Relationship With Justin Bieber

Since Scooter Braun officially retired from artist management in 2024, fans have wondered where he stands with his most famous client, Justin Bieber.

Before Braun's retirement, his other top clients, including Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Tori Kelly, parted ways with him in 2023, around the time it was reported that Bieber was also looking for new management.

The move confused many fans since Braun and Bieber had been together since the former discovered the young singer on YouTube in the late '00s.

Even more mysteriously, Bieber went on an unfollowing spree throughout late 2024 and early 2025.

During this spree, he seemingly cut ties with the majority of his original team, leading fans to wonder what happened behind the scenes.

In a new interview with Diary of a CEO, Braun claims that things are still okay between himself and Bieber, though he acknowledged that things are "not the same" as they once were.

"We were able to achieve some amazing things. I’m very proud of what we achieved and always rooting for him," Braun began.

"I think there comes a point where — I understand — he probably wants to go on and show that he can do it [on his own]," he said of Bieber severing ties.

"We worked together for so long and we had such extreme success, and I think you get to a point as a man where you want to show the world you can do it on your own. And I completely respect that. I think at this point, that’s what he’s doing," Braun continued.

"Myself and everyone from the old team is rooting for him," he added.

Braun also praised some of his other clients and their successes in the past few years.

"To see Justin move forward and succeed, to see Ariana with what’s happened with Wicked in this past year, to see Tori Kelly … Everybody that I’ve ever had a chance to work with, to see them go on and do great things on their own, it’s awesome," he said.

Still, rumors of a rift between Braun and Bieber persist online.

Braun is now focusing on his role as CEO of HYBE America, the United States branch of South Korea's HYBE company, which is home to K-pop supergroup BTS.