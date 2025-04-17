The Paparazzi Are Tormenting Justin Bieber Again (Please Stop)

Similar to how a viral YouTuber once desperately cried out to the masses about another certain pop star: "Leave Justin alone!"

Justin Bieber is once again being followed and tormented by the paparazzi despite his yearslong pleas to be left in peace while simply trying to exist in his day-to-day life.

Now a father to baby Jack Blues, whom he and wife Hailey Bieber welcomed in 2024, Bieber has been spotted out in about in the Palm Springs and Los Angeles areas in recent weeks, where paparazzi have followed his every mundane move, snapping photos of him parking his car and filming him picking up coffee along the way.

Over the last few weeks the 31-year-old Canadian pop star has appeared to become progressively more frustrated, volatile and angry by the incessant attention and lack of privacy.

"What the f--k? ... Why are you guys out here? ... Give me a f--king break," he shouted to paparazzi on April 6 in a parking lot while leaving a restaurant carrying takeout beverages.

The next day the singer appeared to confront a photographer who was sitting in their car, imploring, "I just don't want you all up in my s--t ... You know what I mean?"

A few days later, when another paparazzo encountered Bieber outside a cafe and greeted him with "Good morning," the aggravated singer responded, "No, not good morning, you already know! Why are you here?"

The singer then began to chant "Money, money, money, money," before telling one of the people filming him, "That's all you want. You don't care about human beings. All you want is money."

Then, while adjusting his car in a parking lot this week, a glaring Bieber told an out-of-breath paparazzo "that's enough" regarding taking photos of him.

READ MORE: A History of Pop Stars Who Pushed Back at the Tabloids

Bieber has been one of the paparazzi's most consistent (and resistant) targets ever since he first broke out as a global teen pop superstar in 2009.

But the singer has also had a number of fairly traumatic experiences with the paps, too.

In 2013, Bieber reportedly hit a photographer with his car while trying to flee a swarm of paparazzi. He was cleared of any hit-and-run charges at the time. The same year, another paparazzo died after getting struck by a vehicle while trying to take photos of Bieber driving his Ferrari.

In a statement, Bieber begged for better and safer regulation surrounding the paparazzi. "Hopefully this tragedy will finally inspire meaningful legislation and whatever other necessary steps to protect the lives and safety of celebrities, police officers, innocent public bystanders, and the photographers themselves," he said at the time.

Then, in 2017, Bieber accidentally struck a paparazzo's leg with his truck while trying to leave church. The man, who was briefly hospitalized, called Bieber a "good kid" for sticking around in the aftermath to make sure he was taken care of.

Over the years Bieber has also been involved in a number of complicated lawsuits with various members of the paparazzi, who he's repeatedly asked to slow their roll, so to speak, when it comes to following him.

He's confronted the paparazzi, tweeted about the paparazzi and even gotten into physical altercations with the paparazzi.

Now that tensions seem to be ramping up between the pop star and the paps once more, and considering recent concerns for Bieber's general well-being, maybe it's time the paparazzi find a new target—or, better yet, a new gig that doesn't involved tormenting people just because they're famous.