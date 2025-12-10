Justin Bieber may be set to headline Coachella 2026, but if you’re hoping for a massive world tour to follow… it might be time to sit tight.

Sources spill that any buzz around a 2026 Bieber tour has gone completely radio silent.

Conversations about venues, dates, even creative concepts? Stopped cold. Gone. Ghosted.

“Justin’s not ignoring his fans,” one insider whispered to #ShuterScoop.

They continued, “But right now, the tour talk isn’t happening. He’s taking his time and being very careful about what he commits to.”

Silence, Then Stage?

Another source says the quiet is very intentional.

Every conversation about the 2026 tour has gone quiet. No leaks, no teasers. Justin wants control over when — and how — he comes back.

A third insider put it this way: “He’s not just planning a show — he’s thinking legacy. It has to be epic. But until he’s ready? Silence.”

Coachella Is Still On

For now, fans can look forward to Bieber’s Coachella headlining sets on April 11 and 18, where he’s expected to perform both Swag projects live for the first time.

“I’ve always dreamed of doing Coachella,” Bieber previously said. “It soothes the soul.”

In the meantime, he’s sticking to private performances — small, intimate shows that hint something’s still brewing.

But a full-scale comeback? He’s on Bieber time, darlings. And that means it’ll happen when he says so.