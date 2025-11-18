A 28-year-old man is calling out his mom and sister — after discovering they’re still in contact with his ex-girlfriend, who cheated on him.

In his since-deleted Reddit post, the man explained that he recently ended a two-year relationship after finding out his live-in girlfriend had been seeing someone else behind his back.

Making matters worse? He found out from the other guy.

“He reached out to me after finding out about me,” the man wrote. “He said she had lied to him, too. That’s how I found out.”

After confronting her, he says he ended the relationship immediately and told her to move out.

While he told his family they had broken up, he admitted he didn’t go into detail at the time.

Plot Twist: Family Ties... to Her

Months later, the man says he was shocked to learn his mom and younger sister were still in touch with his ex.

That’s when he decided to tell them the full story — including the cheating. They apparently seemed “sympathetic” and even agreed to cut contact with the ex.

End of story? Not quite. At a recent family dinner, the truth came out: they were still talking to her.

“It feels like they don’t even care how badly she broke me,” he said.

His mom pushed back, saying she’s a grown woman who can talk to whoever she wants. His sister accused him of being “controlling.”

Hurt and frustrated, he walked out — and hasn’t spoken to either of them since.

Reddit Reacts

Users had the man’s back fast. “They should respect you. Who stays friends with someone who cheated on their son or brother?” one person wrote.

Another added: “Go no contact. Boundaries teach lessons.”

Whether or not he’ll reconcile with his family remains to be seen — but Reddit made one thing clear: his feelings are 100% valid.