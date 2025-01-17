Man Debates Asking Out Woman Previously Married to Cheating Ex-Wife’s Lover

A man on Reddit is contemplating whether or not to get romantically involved with a woman who used to be married to a man his ex-wife cheated on him with.

He explained his ex cheated with a colleague of hers, and when he found out she "begged" him to stay with her.

Since they have a daughter together, he wanted to try to make their marriage work.

"We went out for dinner and her affair partner was there with his wife. He got scared that we would make a scene so while his wife was outside he ran to us to say that his wife didn't know. I asked, 'Is that your wife?' When he said yes I laughed and asked him if he was mental to cheat on someone like her. The wife is literally drop-dead gorgeous," the man wrote.

His ex-wife was "furious" when he commented on how beautiful the woman was.

Eventually, she asked for a divorce and ended up telling the wife of the man she cheated with about their affair.

The other woman reached out to him and informed him that she also "left her husband."

"She probably wanted to know if I was oblivious. We ended up chatting for a while. Then we met for coffee. This woman is as kind and sweet as she is beautiful. My head is full of her. Is it wrong to try my luck or does it seem weird? I mean, we are not related in any way. My wife and I have been separated for six months, but really the marriage ended about a year ago when I found out," he concluded.

In the comments, users encouraged the man to shoot his shot as they might find comfort in each other.

"Shania Twain ended up with the husband of the wife that her husband cheated on her with, and I’m pretty sure they’re still together. It can work," one person wrote.

"I feel like being partnered with the other victim is such a strong connection right off the bat that other relationships just cannot match. You suffered heartbreak and betrayal by the very same people. I would say to at least try to have a couple of chats with her and see where it goes," another advised.

"Worth a shot honestly, your situation can't get much worse," someone else commented.