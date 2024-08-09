Man Tells 14-Year-Old Son He’s Not His Real Dad After Discovering Wife’s Affair

A man is feeling a little guilty after telling his 14-year-old son that he isn't his biological father after finding out the child's mom was having an affair.

"I (37M) have been married to my wife (36F) for 10 years. When I started dating her, she was a single mom as her ex had fled the state after she got pregnant. My wife never wanted to tell our son that I was not his biological father. She wanted to wait till he was an adult in his 20s, and we decided on that when we married," the man wrote on Reddit.

A friend of his recently told him that his wife was having an affair, and after initially denying it, his wife ultimately admitted that she had been unfaithful.

"I then immediately went to my son and told him everything. I also told him I was not his biological father, that my wife has a tendency to go for these terrible men, and I made a mistake marrying her. My son was shocked and asked my wife if what I said was the truth. My wife said yes. My son then came over and hugged me and was crying, and I told him I will always consider him my son," the dad recalled.

He explained that he is going to divorce his wife, and that his son has been completely ignoring his mom.

"To be honest, I think it will really help me in the custody arrangements during the divorce as my son's preference will be taken into account. My son just wants nothing to do with his mom right now. However, I do sometimes feel a bit guilty about it, but I then remember that I am the one who is the victim," the man concluded his post.

The man's post was met with a mixed-reaction, with some agreeing with him, and others blasting him in the comments.

"Please make sure to talk with your son to tell him none of this is his fault and would be a good time to tell him how much you love him," one person wrote.

"Bringing your son into your marital issues is evil," another user scoffed.

"Definitely sounds like you had a heat-of-the-moment overreaction and I’d guess you wouldn’t tell him like you did if you had a do-over. But…. It was going to come up sooner than his mid 20s anyway as he would likely be asked by the court his opinion on custody split given his age. So I wouldn’t beat yourself up about it," a third person commented.