From Reddit: My Sister’s Marrying a Man I Despise—Should I Tell Her the Truth?

When a sibling gets engaged, it's natural to want to be excited for them. However, what happens when you can't stand your sibling's betrothed?

A woman is struggling with the dilemma of whether or not to tell her newly engaged sister that she's not a fan of her sister's "very immature" husband-to-be.

"Frankly, I am not happy about it. I have always felt like she deserves better than him," the woman wrote in a since-deleted post on Reddit.

She explained that the man "almost always embarrasses my sister in front of people."

"Like bullying her weight (one of her biggest insecurities) in front of a bunch of people at the hospital. He’d say stupid things that embarrassed her to the point that she would tell him to shut up before any social/family events," the concerned sister added.

With wedding plans underway, she's now torn between keeping the peace and staying quiet, or speaking up.

"My sister lowered a lot of her standards for him. She knows what a good/supportive partner is like, but always says that those things are 'rare,' so she’s gotta appreciate what she already has. Like, come on, that is your FIRST boyfriend," the woman shared.

She added that she is "finding a way to cope" with the upcoming wedding but feels as if her sister is making a big mistake.

Don't Get Involved in a Sibling's Relationship

Users in the comments section overwhelmingly advised the woman to mind her business and let it go.

"You'll have to accept that people make dumb choices, especially your loved ones, and it's their consent and autonomy. No one can force you to develop a relationship with this guy, you don't like him, then you don't like him ... everyone else needs to respect that as well. You have your reasons not to like him, and it's okay," one person wrote.

"Unfortunately, I don't think there's much you can do, though. It's been said above that interfering in their relationship will only ruin your relationship with your sister, and I agree with that. Sometimes you have to let people make their own mistakes," another user commented.

"You can deeply love your sister, disagree with her choices, and still support her. The best gift you can offer is non-judgmental love, so when or if she needs help, she knows exactly where to turn," someone else chimed in.