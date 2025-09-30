She’s the Ex–Stepmom — So Why Is She Pushing for the Death Certificate? [Reddit]

A woman is raising eyebrows after sharing her post-loss standoff with her father’s long-divorced ex–wife — who seems a little too eager to get her hands on his death certificate.

The daughter, 30, says her father recently passed away at 63, and she and her sibling, “Taylor,” are handling everything as his next of kin.

Enter “Helga” — their dad’s ex–wife, who was married to him for just five years more than 15 years ago. No shared kids. No financial ties. Just... vibes?

Once Bitten, Twice Shy

At first, Helga seemed helpful. She offered to assist with funeral arrangements, suggested funeral homes, and even proposed letting the state cover cremation costs since the siblings were paying out of pocket.

She also said she’d look for old photos to contribute to the memorial. Sweet, right?

But that helpful energy quickly shifted. “Helga has also continuously asked for the death certificate,” the grieving daughter wrote on Reddit.

And not casually. She asked once, got told no — then texted again minutes later, offering to buy a copy.

Gonna Be a No from Me

The Redditor politely declined, explaining that the certificate contains personal details and it wasn’t appropriate for her to hand it out.

She directed Helga to Vital Records, the official state agency that determines who’s eligible to receive such documents.

Helga appeared to take it well — at first: “She replied that was fine… then later texted Taylor upset that I said no. She said she felt ‘very hurt’ and might not send us the pictures anymore.”

Photos for Paperwork?

Taylor wasn’t having it. She reminded Helga that they were grieving too — and withholding memorial photos out of spite wasn’t exactly a mature response.

Helga pushed back again, claiming she had every right to the document: “I have the marriage license and other papers… just wanted to close my file.” Sure, Jan.

Then came the part that truly rattled the siblings: “I have his SS number and DOB. If you can’t say how he passed, it must be really bad. May God rest his soul.”

Red Flags and Red Tape

The daughter hasn’t responded since, but the whole thing feels off.

“She isn’t entitled to his death certificate and I advised her how to get one,” she wrote. “The way she’s demanding it makes me uneasy and like I am being used for something slimy.”

So… why is Helga so invested?

Reddit has theories: insurance money, pension access, or just a weird power move.

Whatever the motive, one thing’s clear: She’s not next of kin — and she’s definitely not entitled.