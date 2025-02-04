Aunt Blasted for Stealing Family Heirloom Meant for Niece: ‘Not Yours to Keep’

A woman on Reddit was criticized after refusing to return a family heirloom to her 10-year-old niece.

"My niece Jay was the only granddaughter when my mother died in 2020. When she died, she wanted my niece to have her porcelain doll collection which had around six dolls. These porcelain dolls were around when I was a child and I had memories of getting in trouble for playing with them. They were absolutely beautiful," the woman began.

She decided to keep one doll after her mom died as she "felt like they meant more" to her than her young niece, but she "contemplated giving it back to her when she was old enough to appreciate it."

When a hurricane hit their area, she took the doll with her when she evacuated because it "was sentimental and irreplaceable." Unfortunately, the rest of the five dolls were destroyed by the storm, and her sister is now insisting she give the last remaining doll to her niece.



"My argument is that if I had given her the doll, it would have gotten ruined with the other ones because she didn’t care enough about them to take them with her. Fast-forward, we are now in 2025 and I have a daughter of my own. I 100 percent believe if my mom would have known she was gonna have another granddaughter she would have left a doll to her," the woman concluded.

READ MORE: Woman ‘Destroyed’ After Mom Stole and Damaged Her Heirloom Wedding Dress

Users in the comments roasted the woman for keeping the doll from her niece.

"I can't believe you're holding against your niece that she left the dolls during a HURRICANE. Do you think someone that young would be thinking of the dolls when something that scary is going on? You're in the wrong for keeping the doll to begin with when you know your mom wanted your niece to have them all. And you're a grown adult, you know it was wrong but you still did it anyway. If you decide to keep it for your daughter you'll most likely face a lot of backlash from your family for doing so," one person commented.

"You went against your mother's wishes and pretty much stole a doll from a child," another wrote.

"The doll is not yours to keep, period," someone else shared.

