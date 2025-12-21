One Reddit user thought they’d nailed the perfect Secret Santa gift—until their partner called it a cop-out.

Now the internet’s torn: Is regifting ever really wrong?

Holiday gift exchanges are supposed to be fun, right? But for this gift-giver, their (admittedly clever) choice sparked some unexpected drama at home.

They explained that they’re participating in a Secret Santa with their partner’s family, and when they found out who they were matched with, they remembered something they already owned that fit perfectly.

“Once I found that out, I knew I had the perfect gift,” they wrote.

The gift? Two collectible books tied to the recipient’s specific hobby—together worth around $80 and still in like-new condition.

“I’ve never used it, and they would probably enjoy it much more than I ever will,” they added.

Gift-Giving Side Eye

Their partner, however, wasn’t impressed. They felt regifting was lazy—especially since the items weren’t newly bought.

“My partner feels I’m copping out by not buying anything, and they’ll be disappointed,” the Redditor explained.

However, users didn’t see the problem. Most commenters were firmly Team Regift, calling it thoughtful, personal, and a smart way to give something meaningful—without defaulting to a generic, last-minute buy.

“I’d love to get a meaningful collectible over a $30 Target candle,” one user said.

Still, the original poster noted that they might throw in a small extra item—just to keep the peace.

Food for Thought:

If it’s thoughtful and in great shape… does it really matter where it came from?