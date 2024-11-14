Woman Refuses to Ruin Christmas by Attending Sister’s Wedding

On Reddit, a woman shared that she is refusing to ruin Christmas by attending her sister's wedding which takes place around that time.

The woman shared that there is 13 years between her and her sister and that they have never really been close and that has continued into adulthood.

"Since she became an adult she has had little to nothing to do with me or my children. She doesn't invite us to anything, doesn't call me to talk, doesn't text. She's more like a distant relative and that's understandable because, again, we have such a big age difference. We are in completely different places in life," the woman wrote.

"A year ago she got engaged to her boyfriend. I've met him a handful of times and he seems like a good guy. They decided they wanted to get married in a different state on New Year's Eve," she revealed.

The woman shared that her family experienced hardships during COVID times and she did not RSVP because she was busy finding out the most cost-effective way to get to the wedding.

"My sister apparently told my mom she was upset that no one had rsvp for her wedding on her side of the family. My mom called me. It became a thing. So I let my mom know I'd be there," the woman said.

"I'm currently working two jobs as we are working to chip away the Covid debt and my husband was laid off this past summer. Taking 2 days off to drive there, a day for the wedding, then 2 days off to drive back is at least 5 days of missed work. 5 days before New Years Eve is December 26th so we'd be driving on Christmas to ensure some buffer time," she added.

The woman revealed that her dilemma is that her kids won't get Christmas if she goes to the wedding.

"In order to make this work my kids (one of which has seen my sister twice in the last year and the other not at all) won't get Christmas. All the money we've saved up for Christmas will be spent on gas, the rest of the Airbnb, and food for the trip. We won't have money to do fun things while gone, we won't be able to buy Christmas presents. It would strictly be drive 24 hours to the wedding, watch wedding, drive back," she continued.

"Adding extra to this, my sister asked my nephew to be part of the wedding as a ring bearer. My kids have been an afterthought. No one has asked them to be any part of the wedding at all," she said before adding the edit: "It seems this is relevant - the wedding is taking place on a cruise ship and everyone else invited has booked rooms on the cruise. We are the only ones who would not be cruising and would only be able to stay on board for the wedding.

People in the comments section shared their thoughts on the situation with them agreeing she was not wrong.

"Anyone who schedules a destination wedding at Christmas needs to accept that people are going to prioritize their kids, nuclear family and the holiday over the wedding. It's just not a reasonable or feasible ask," wrote one person.

"Christmas is a time for children. Their joy should come first," added another.

"Don't go. It's clearly a financial and logistical strain on you. Moreover, you and your sister don't have a relationship. You love her, bit it doesn't seem like you and your family matter to her. Accept the situation for what it is and stay home," suggested one Reddit user.

"NTA, and she's probably going to discover that most people aren't going to be available for extra travel during the holidays," chimed in someone else.