Woman ‘Refusing to be Excited’ for Sister’s Pregnancy for This Petty Reason

A woman on Reddit is "refusing to be excited" about her sister's pregnancy after her sister showed no interest in the woman's pregnancies or children.

The woman said that she and her sister have had a "troubled relationship" throughout the years, but would try to make it work and hang out together.

"The problems all started when I got married to my husband (30M) five years ago and had two children shortly after," the woman wrote in her post in Reddit's Am I The A--hole forum.

She wrote that when she was pregnant, her sister "didn't bother" to check on her or support her.

"I just assumed she was jealous or had some type of issue with me being pregnant," she said.

However, after her first son was born, her sister asked for pictures and the woman thought it was a "turning point" in their relationship.

"I was very wrong. She has never met either of my sons. I have offered to bring them to see her numerous times but there was always an excuse. She never asked me how they were doing or showed any interest in them," the woman revealed.

She added that her sister shows off her friends' kids but seemingly "hates" her own nephews.

"The problem has now got even more complicated now that she has announced she is pregnant. I am happy for her but I am still hurt with how she has treated my children and how she treated me during my pregnancy," the woman wrote.

The sisters' mom called the woman "selfish" and told her to just "let it go."

"I am super excited for her to be a mum but I can’t just forget how she treated me. I want to have a relationship with my niece or nephew but I also don’t know how possible that would be," the woman shared.

"I have reached out to my sister to resolve the issues we have but she is genuinely not interested in resolving anything. She has only got in contact because she is now pregnant," she added.

"I am a people pleaser I have always just apologised and let things slide in the past even if they really hurt me. This time I cannot ignore it," the woman said.

Despite her lack of involvement in the woman's pregnancies, the sister has also asked her to plan a baby shower.

"My sister is continuing to contact me asking me to plan a baby shower and I have as of now not responded," the woman said.

Other Reddit users shared similar experiences in the comments section.

One person said that she is now no contact with her own sister over similar issues.

"I literally thought I was going crazy cos my mum keeps pushing me into having contact with my sister," the woman replied.

"Your sister is displaying some real narcissistic tendencies. Does she always like to be the main character?" another commenter wrote.

"Show her the same level of excitement and interest that she showed you and tell your mother her obvious favoritism is not appreciated," another person advised.

"My first thought was that she’s after hand me down baby gear," someone else said.