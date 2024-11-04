Woman Calls Boyfriend ‘Selfish’ for Eating Dumplings Behind Her Back

A woman on Reddit was furious after her boyfriend sneakily stole her dumplings during a date.

"This week has been really rough at work, and I asked him to go out for food, saying I needed a pick-me-up," she explained in her post.

She said that she was excited about eating some dumplings in particular and raved about them on their way to the restaurant.

"I mentioned I wasn't super hungry since I had already eaten, but I was really looking forward to having some dumplings and soup—I even talked about how excited I was for the dumplings during the drive there," she shared.

"When we ordered, I made it clear that I only wanted four dumplings and some soup. My boyfriend ordered two large mains for himself since he has a bigger appetite," she said.

The woman added that while they tasted each other's food, they were mostly focused on their own plates, and she was enjoying her dumplings.

However, her dumpling joy didn't last long.

"I ate one before I needed to run to the bathroom. When I got back, he had eaten both of the remaining dumplings!" she wrote in disbelief.

"I was really upset because I had been looking forward to them and only got to eat one. I told him how disappointed I was and called him selfish, saying he never thinks of me. I asked him to pay for how much he ate since I had specifically wanted those dumplings," she revealed.

In the comments section, many people agreed that it was rude of her boyfriend to swipe her dumplings.

"Who eats someone else’s food without asking? That’s ridiculous and rude. I hope you ordered some more dumplings and ate them before leaving the restaurant," one person wrote.

"I didn’t want to eat more because I was annoyed, but I’ll make sure I get them and hoard it," the woman replied.

One person even made a pun out of the unfortunate situation.

"If it were me, I’d dumpling him. This is such a bananas thing for any adult to do," they joked.