Woman Considering Divorce After Husband Throws Away All Her Cheese

A 32-year-old female on Reddit is now considering a divorce from her husband after he threw away all of her cheese.

"For context I 32f and husband 35m have been together 5 years and married 3 years we also have two kids 2m and 1m they are all the light of my life. My husband has been very angry lately god knows why and has been taking it out on me and the kids I have been nothing but understanding but lately he has been getting under my nerves," the woman began.

The woman shared that her family owns a cheese company and that bleu cheese is her favorite, but that her husband cannot stand it. This has caused problems between them.

"My family owns a cheese company and my favorite food is blue cheese and my husband hates the smell but just because he hates the smell I’m not going to stop eating my favorite food, one day he threw away all of my cheese I was furious but didn’t fuss about it because I knew my husband was going through something, I continued to get my cheese and he continued to throw it out so I sat down and talked to him about how it made me feel and how hard my family worked to make that cheese, the whole conversation he just looked at his phone and ignored me I took his phone and he was watching CORN WHILE I WAS TALKING TO HIM!!!" she revealed.

The woman shared that she went on to find her husband on dating apps and is now considering divorce.

"Yesterday while he was making the kids breakfast I snuck upstairs and took his phone and began to look …. He had tinder downloaded on his phone so I started looking at that and he was chatting with all the women I was shocked. I confronted him the next day and he freaked out packed his bag and left. I texted him that I wanted a divorce and he hasn’t responded so am I the a--hole for not wanting to give him an other chance?" she concluded.

READ MORE: Man 'Ambushed' by Girlfriend's ChatGPT Use During Arguments

Users in the comments section of the post agreed that the woman was not wrong for considering a divorce.

"The cheese issue does appear to be a passive-aggressive way for your husband to communicate to you that he is not happy but anyway looking at dating apps and refusing to discuss it does indicate a very troubled marriage. NTA for refusing to reconsider leaving," said one person.

"Sounds like he wants a divorce but is either too lazy to actually go for it or doesn't want 'the blame'. He behaves like an AH, so you file. Then he tells everyone you left him and gets sympathy (and also none of the effort of filing)," shared someone else.

"I'd have loved to have married someone with a cheese factory. I love cheese, eat way too much of it. Big fan of cheese. Your husband is / was missing out there," chimed in another.

"Leave him in the dust. The disrespect he has given you is massive. Don’t put up with that," advised a Reddit user.