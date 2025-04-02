Making it to country superstardom isn't an easy feat. Striking sonic gold takes talent, hard work, the right management team and a little bit of luck.

For every Tim McGraw, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks and Reba McEntire, there are a hundreds of artists who, despite having a rabid fan base, never quite reach household name status.

On Reddit, a country music fan asked other fans to name the artists they think "should be bigger" than they are right now.

Plenty of names were tossed around, and we compiled a list of the country acts who appeared to be mentioned the most.

Below are five country artists and/or groups fans think should be way bigger than they are.

Kip Moore Is a Superstar on the Down-Low

Georgia-born country singer and songwriter Kip Moore came out the gate swinging in 2012 with his debut album Up All Night. The record featured the No. 1 hit single "Somethin' 'Bout a Truck," as well as hit tunes "Beer Money" and "Hey Pretty Girl."

Despite having five No. 1 songs and six albums under his belt, Reddit users believe he should be a bigger star by now.

"After Kip Moore's first album, he could have went through the stratosphere. I love Kip, but it's been a downhill trajectory since Up All Night," one user shared.

"I think for him, it’s more he didn’t mold into whatever the Nashville style is. Kip has always been very much himself with his sound, and that’s why his fan base is so loyal. He’s able to experiment with different stuff but still keep it authentic," another person wrote.

Ashley McBryde Is Either Too Indie or Too Mainstream

Ashley McBryde won the CMA New Artist of the Year Award in 2019 and has a loyal fan base, including country heavyweights Garth Brooks and Wynonna Judd.

The country star has come a long way since performing in biker bars, however, the "One Night Standards" singer should be a lot bigger, according to country music fans.

"Ashley McBryde should have been a multiple-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year by now. She is so, so good," one person wrote on Reddit.

"She is so freaking talented and it's a crime that she's not bigger," another fan commented.

"Ashley McBryde should be as popular as Eric Church. Too bad she's too indie for the mainstream and too mainstream for the underground," someone else chimed in.

Midland Just Need More Radio Love

Midland burst onto the scene nearly a decade ago alongside the success of their smash hit "Drinking Problem."

The band, consisting of lead singer Mark Wystrach, guitarist Jess Carson and bassist Cameron Duddy, released their latest album, Barely Blue, in 2024. The record contains singles "Old Fashioned Feelings," "Lucky Sometimes" and "Vegas."

Despite having some popular songs, fans think the band should be better known.

"Midland’s catalogue is really damn good, they just can’t seem to get much traction on the radio. Their most recent album was a bit of a dud, though. But I’m always waiting for their next release, which is more than I can say for a lot of other artists," one person wrote on Reddit.

"I feel like Midland were a smidge too early to really capitalize on that neo-traditional/'90s country revival. They walked so the likes of Jon Pardi (and now Zach Top) could run," another weighed in.

The Band Perry Are Becoming a Country Music Memory

The Band Perry were among country's most popular groups of the 2010s. The sibling trio consisting of Kimberly, Neil and Reid Perry, with Kimberly typically on lead vocals, took country radio by storm with early hits "If I Die Young" and "Better Dig Two."

Unfortunately, in 2023, they told fans they were saying goodbye to focus on their "individual" career goals.

However, since taking a break, the country group has become somewhat of a distant music memory, and Reddit users have some thoughts as to why.

"The Band Perry could’ve been huge if they had stayed more in line with their first album (The Band Perry)," one person wrote.

"The Band Perry decided to go pop, and it DID NOT work for them," another user theorized.

David Nail Should Be a Household Name by Now

David Nail has seen global success, but fans believe he should be more of a household name.

After all, the country singer has been in the game for over a decade, topping the charts for the first time with his 2011 smash hit "Let It Rain," which was inspired by a scene in the Zach Braff film The Last Kiss.

"He had a late-career number one with 'Whatever She’s Got,' but never really managed much after that. Great voice, great first few albums, but the self-released stuff more recently is not up to the same quality," one fan wrote.

"Saw him at a small venue in St. Louis a couple of weeks ago and he’s still got it vocally. He’s been performing some new stuff that sounds pretty decent ... He’s got some of the best storytelling ability in mainstream country. Criminally underrated," another shared.