Remember When Midland’s Mark Wystrach Was a Calvin Klein Model?

Bad Bunny broke the internet after stripping down to his skivvies in the latest Calvin Klein ad.

The Puerto Rican rapper, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, joined the Calvin Klein Hall of Fame as the face of their Spring 2025 campaign, which featured a series of steamy shots and a video.

However, did you know a country artist did it first?

Midland's Mark Wystrach put his rugged good looks to use as a Calvin Klein model back in the day. Early in his modeling career, the singer also appeared in a Dior ad.

The singer also worked as an actor, most notable for his role as Fox Crane in NBC's ill-fated soap opera, Passions.

Wystrach was previously signed to IMG Models agency and recently appeared in the Amazon TV drama, The Runarounds.

The former college football player is the lead singer of Midland, consisting of Wystrach, guitarist Jess Carson, and bassist Cameron Duddy

Midland burst onto the scene nearly a decade ago with the success of their smash hit "Drinking Problem."

The country trio released their latest album, Barely Blue, last year, consisting of singles "Old Fashioned Feelings," "Lucky Sometimes," and "Vegas."

Midland is currently trekking the world on The Get Lucky Tour, for dates and tickets, click here.

Companies use enticing imagery and themes in their advertisements to attract attention in hopes of boosting sales, and no one does it better than Calvin Klein.

The fashion brand transformed ordinary underwear into designer underwear, changing the industry forever.

Since its inception, Calvin Klein's underwear ads have become cultural moments featuring A-list actors, models, athletes, and musicians.

Already known for its iconic jeans, the company debuted its Calvin Klein underwear campaign in 1982, with an advert starring Olympian Tom Hintnaus.