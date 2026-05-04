Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized in Critical Condition

Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalized, with his condition described as serious.

The former New York City mayor is currently in “critical but stable condition,” according to a statement from his spokesperson.

Details about what led to his hospitalization have not been publicly released.

What We Know

Giuliani’s spokesperson, Ted Goodman, confirmed the news on Sunday (May 5), sharing a brief update on his condition.

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“Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same strength now,” the statement read. “We do ask that you join us in prayer for America’s Mayor Rudy Giuliani.”

Recent Health Concerns

The update comes after a series of health issues in recent years.

In 2024, the 81-year-old suffered injuries including broken vertebrae, lacerations and contusions after the car he was riding in was rear-ended on a highway in New Hampshire.

At the time, his team said he also sustained injuries to his arm and lower leg.

A Public Figure for Decades

Giuliani rose to national prominence in the 1980s and ’90s as a federal prosecutor before serving two terms as mayor of New York City.

He was in office during the September 11, 2001, attacks, a moment that brought him widespread recognition across the country.

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In later years, he remained a visible figure in politics, including a 2008 presidential run and his role as a close ally to Donald Trump.

Ongoing Developments

For now, few details have been shared about Giuliani’s condition or the cause of his hospitalization.

As updates continue, attention remains on his health and recovery.