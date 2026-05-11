Cameron Mathison and wife Vanessa Mathison are taking the next step in their separation nearly two years after announcing their split.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the longtime couple has jointly filed for legal separation rather than divorce.

The filing marks another major chapter in the end of their 22-year marriage.

Moving Forward Together

The General Hospital actor and Vanessa reportedly filed the petition together, signaling they’re continuing to handle the split cooperatively.

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According to the report, the two either already agree — or plan to agree — on issues involving property division, support and attorneys’ fees. For now, they’re pursuing legal separation instead of divorce.

Their Split Became Public in 2024

Cameron and Vanessa first announced their breakup in July 2024.

At the time, the former couple shared that they were entering a new chapter with “deep love, kindness, and respect” for each other while continuing to prioritize their two children, Lucas and Leila.

The pair first met in New York City in 1998 and married in 2002.

A Difficult Stretch for Cameron

The filing comes after an especially challenging period for Cameron.

Last year, the family’s Pasadena-area home was destroyed during the devastating Eaton Fire.

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Speaking publicly at the time, Mathison described the house as the place where he raised his children and hoped future generations of the family would one day stay connected to.