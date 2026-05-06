Ted Turner, the legendary media mogul who helped change television forever by launching CNN, has died. He was 87.

Turner Enterprises confirmed his death on Wednesday (May 6), according to CNN.

Known for his larger-than-life personality and groundbreaking approach to media, Turner left a lasting mark on television, sports and pop culture over the course of his decades-long career.

The Man Behind CNN

Turner rose to prominence after purchasing a struggling Atlanta TV station in 1970 and transforming it into a media empire.

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That eventually led to the launch of CNN in 1980 — the world’s first 24-hour cable news network — a move that completely reshaped the news industry.

“Ted was an intensely involved and committed leader, intrepid, fearless and always willing to back a hunch and trust his own judgement,” CNN Worldwide chairman and CEO Mark Thompson said in a statement. “He was and always will be the presiding spirit of CNN.”

More Than Just Television

Turner’s influence stretched far beyond cable news.

He also owned the Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Hawks, helping turn the Braves into a nationally recognized franchise during the 1990s, including their 1995 World Series win.

Known for his outspoken nature, love of sailing and unpredictable style, Turner earned nicknames like “The Mouth of the South” and “Captain Outrageous.”

In 1977, he even won the prestigious America’s Cup yacht race.

His Relationship With Jane Fonda

Turner was also well known for his high-profile relationship with actor and activist Jane Fonda.

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The pair married in 1991 and remained together for 10 years before divorcing in 2001 Despite the split, Fonda later said, “I will never love anyone like I love him.”

Health Battle and Legacy

In 2018, Turner revealed he had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a progressive neurological disorder.

He described feeling “tired” and “exhausted,” adding that forgetfulness had become one of the hardest symptoms to deal with.

Even later in life, Turner remained reflective about the legacy he would leave behind.

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“If I had to live my life over there are things I would do differently,” he wrote in his memoir. “But it’s been a remarkable ride. I have very few regrets.”

A Lasting Impact

From reshaping television news to building one of the most recognizable media brands in the world, Turner’s influence stretched across entertainment, sports and politics for decades.

And whether people agreed with him or not, one thing was undeniable: Ted Turner changed media forever.