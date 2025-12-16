Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of late filmmaker Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, has been formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the brutal slaying of his parents.

At a press conference, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman confirmed the charges and revealed that the death penalty remains a possibility.

Nick has not yet appeared in court. Charges could be modified.

Charges & Possible Sentencing

Reiner faces:

Two counts of first-degree murder.

A special circumstances enhancement for multiple victims.

A special allegation of using a deadly weapon (knife).

"These charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, or potentially capital punishment. No decision at this point has been made regarding the death penalty," Hochman told reporters.

READ MORE: Rob + Michele Reiner’s Final Hours: From Party Argument to Family Tragedy

He continued, "We will weigh the facts of the case, Nick Reiner’s personal history, and—most importantly—the wishes of the victims’ family members.”

What We Know So Far

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead in their Brentwood, California, home on Sunday (Dec. 14), after emergency services responded to a call for medical aid.

Authorities say the couple had sustained injuries consistent with a knife attack, and their deaths are believed to have occurred during a domestic dispute. Their daughter, Romy Reiner, reportedly discovered their bodies and alerted authorities.

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images Michael Loccisano, Getty Images loading...

Just hours earlier, Rob and Nick had reportedly engaged in a heated argument at a holiday party hosted by Conan O’Brien.

Multiple eyewitnesses described Nick’s behavior as erratic and alarming, with one source telling People he was “freaking everyone out.”

Nick Reiner in Custody

Nick is being held without bail at Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Who Is Nick Reiner? Inside the Troubled Life of Rob Reiner’s Son After Parents’ Deaths

He was expected to appear in court on Tuesday (Dec. 16), but the hearing was postponed due to medical clearance issues, according to his attorney, Alan Jackson. No plea has been entered at this time.

A Troubled History

Nick, the middle child of Rob and Michele, has spoken publicly about his long-standing struggles with addiction and mental health.

He co-wrote the 2015 film Being Charlie, a semi-autobiographical drama about substance abuse and recovery, which his father directed.

While the film marked a moment of reconciliation, sources say tensions persisted in the years that followed.

A Devastating Loss

The alleged double parricide has left Hollywood and the broader public in shock.

Rob Reiner, 78, was one of the most influential figures in modern cinema, known for classics such as When Harry Met Sally, Stand by Me, Misery, and A Few Good Men.

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images Michael Loccisano, Getty Images loading...

Michele, 68, was a respected producer, photographer, and creative partner to Rob in both life and work.

READ MORE: What Is Parricide? Inside One of the Rarest + Most Shocking Crimes

With Nick now formally charged and a potential capital case unfolding, what was once a celebrated Hollywood family has been torn apart by unthinkable violence.