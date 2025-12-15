As Hollywood reels from the tragic deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, attention has turned to their son, Nick Reiner, whom multiple outlets report as the alleged suspect in what police have labeled an apparent double homicide.

The couple was found dead inside their Brentwood, Calif., home on Sunday (Dec. 14).

According to police reports, both suffered wounds consistent with a knife attack, and their daughter, Romy Reiner, is said to have discovered their bodies.

The LAPD immediately launched a homicide investigation. As of now, no official charges have been confirmed or announced.

The Alleged Suspect

Multiple sources, including People and TMZ, have identified Nick Reiner, 32, as the alleged perpetrator.

READ MORE: 25 Celebrities Who Were Tragically Murdered

But who is he — and what led to such a tragic end for one of Hollywood’s most respected families?

A Long Battle With Addiction

Nick was born on September 14, 1993, the second son of Rob and Michele Reiner.

Though raised amid privilege and fame, Nick’s personal struggles became public in 2016 when he opened up about his years-long battle with substance abuse.

He said his drug use began in his early teens, leading to his first rehab stint by age 15. Over the next several years, he cycled through more than a dozen rehabilitation programs, often refusing treatment — and at times, disappearing entirely.

“I was homeless in Maine. I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas,” Nick previously told People. “I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun.”

He added, “If I wanted to do it my way and not go to the programs they were suggesting, then I had to be homeless.”

Turning His Struggles Into Art

Despite his challenges, Nick turned to writing — co-authoring the 2015 film Being Charlie, a semi-autobiographical story about a young man battling addiction.

His father, Rob Reiner, directed the project and called it the most personal film of his career.

READ MORE: 10 Pop Stars Who Overcame Addiction

“When I was out there, I could’ve died. It’s all luck,” Nick said while promoting the film. “There were a lot of dark years there.”

At the time, it seemed like a turning point — both creatively and personally — as father and son finally found common ground.

A Complicated Relationship

In a 2016 AOL BUILD Series interview, Nick reflected on his relationship with his father, admitting it wasn’t always easy.

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images Michael Loccisano, Getty Images loading...

“We didn’t bond a lot,” he said. “He really liked baseball. I liked basketball.”

But Nick noted at the time that working on Being Charlie changed things: “When I saw him direct something I was interested in, I was like, ‘Wow, he really knows a lot.’ It made me feel closer to him.”

What Happens Next

As of now, the LAPD has not formally named Nick Reiner as a suspect, and no charges have been publicly filed.

Autopsies are pending, and the investigation remains active.