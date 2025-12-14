UPDATE: According to People, the couple was murdered by their son, Nick. An investigation is still underway.

Rob Reiner has died at the age of 78. He and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead inside their Brentwood, Calif., home on Sunday (Dec. 14), in what authorities are investigating as an apparent double homicide.

According to TMZ, both suffered wounds consistent with a knife attack. Authorities responded to the scene on Sunday, where the couple was discovered unresponsive.

An investigation into the circumstances is currently underway.

Emergency responders arrived at the residence around 3:30 p.m. local time following a call for medical assistance.

Upon arrival, both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. The LAPD followed shortly after and immediately launched an investigation.

TMZ confirmed the property belongs to Rob, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner. Neighbors also confirmed the home's ownership to NBC Los Angeles.

A Legendary Hollywood Legacy

Rob Reiner is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in modern film and television.

His acclaimed directing credits include:

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

Stand by Me (1986)

The Princess Bride (1987)

When Harry Met Sally... (1989)

Misery (1990)

A Few Good Men (1992)

Before his career behind the camera, Rob rose to fame as Michael “Meathead” Stivic on the groundbreaking CBS sitcom All in the Family. This role earned him two Emmy Awards and cemented his place in TV history.

He met Michele Singer while directing When Harry Met Sally, and the couple married in 1989. They shared three children: Jake, Nick, and Romy.

He was previously married to actress and director Penny Marshall, who died in 2018. Reiner adopted her daughter, Tracy Reiner, from her prior marriage.

The investigation remains ongoing.