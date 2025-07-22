The entertainment industry and beyond is mourning the loss of a one-of-a-kind legend following the death of Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away at 76 today (July 22).

The Black Sabbath frontman, rock star and reality TV star was incredibly influential on both music and broader pop culture.

With his passing, the world has lost a defining figure in music history, whose impact will undoubtedly resonate for generations.

On X (formerly Twitter), the official Nirvana account thanked the late legend "for the inspiration," while hip-hop icon Flavor Flav admitted he is "heartbroken" and sent his "love and prayers" to Ozzy's wife Sharon and their family.

The legendary “Prince of Darkness” and iconic Black Sabbath frontman died Tuesday at the age of 76.

His family confirmed in a statement that he passed away that morning, surrounded by his loved ones, and asked for privacy.

Osbourne rose to prominence with Black Sabbath in the early 1970s, helping define heavy metal through classics such as “Paranoid,” “Iron Man” and “War Pigs.” He later built a highly successful solo career with hits including “Crazy Train” and “No More Tears,” selling over 100 million albums across his work with the band and as a solo artist.

In addition to his music legacy, he reached a mainstream audience through his family’s pioneering MTV reality TV series The Osbournes in the early 2000s.

His health had declined in recent years. Diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2020 and impaired by surgeries and injuries, he announced his retirement from touring in 2023. Still, he managed to perform one final farewell concert with Black Sabbath on July 5, 2025, at Villa Park in Birmingham, U.K. — a poignant reunion of the band’s original lineup and a benefit event supporting Parkinson’s research and children’s charities

Osbourne is survived by his wife, Sharon, 72, as well as their children Jack, Kelly, Aimee, Louis, and grandchildren.

