Spirit Airlines has shut down — effective immediately.

The ultra-low-cost carrier announced early Saturday (May 2) that it is ceasing all operations, with all flights now canceled.

“All Spirit flights are canceled, and customer service is no longer available,” the airline said in a statement on its website, adding that customers should not go to the airport.

What Travelers Need to Know

If you have a flight booked with Spirit, you won’t be able to rebook through the airline.

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Instead, the company says it will automatically issue refunds for tickets purchased directly with a credit or debit card.

Passengers who booked through third-party sites or travel agents are being told to contact those providers directly.

For those who used points, vouchers or other forms of payment, refunds will be handled through the bankruptcy process — and it’s unclear how long that could take.

Why Spirit Airlines Shut Down

The sudden shutdown comes after a proposed $500 million bailout deal fell through.

The airline had been struggling in recent years due to rising operating costs, shifting travel trends and increased competition following the pandemic.

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Spirit was long known for its ultra-low fares and no-frills flying experience, but changing consumer demand — with more travelers willing to pay for added comfort — made it harder to compete.

What Happens Next

The airline’s shutdown could have ripple effects for travelers.

Spirit played a major role in keeping ticket prices low on popular leisure routes, including flights to Florida, Las Vegas and the Caribbean.

Without it, airfare on those routes could increase. For now, customers are being urged to monitor refund updates and make alternative travel arrangements.