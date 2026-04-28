Donald Trump may be rolling out the red carpet for King Charles III — but the real buzz isn’t about the visit itself.

It’s about who else might be in the room.

And if the chatter is true, this could go from state dinner to full-on spectacle.

The Guest List Drama

According to Naughty but Nice, there’s behind-the-scenes talk about inviting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the highly anticipated visit.

Yes — THAT guest list.

“Trump doesn’t just host events — he casts them. And this would be his dream lineup,” a source claimed.

Think about it: a reigning king, his estranged son, Meghan Markle — and a president who knows exactly where every camera is pointed.

“A king, a rebel prince, and Trump in one room? That’s not a state dinner — that’s a finale,” an insider added.

A Peace Moment?

The visit is already a major one, with King Charles expected to attend a state dinner and address Congress as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

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But insiders say the tone behind the scenes may be shifting.

“There’s real talk of framing this as a ‘peace moment,’” a source said. “Trump wants to be seen as the guy who brings everyone together — whether it works or not.”

Showman Energy

If this all sounds a little… theatrical, that’s apparently the point.

“Trump is the ultimate showman,” another insider said. “If there’s a chance to turn diplomacy into must-watch TV, he’ll take it every time.”

Still, not everyone is on board with the idea.

“This isn’t reality TV — it’s a family fracture. You can’t script emotions like this.”

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Drama > Diplomacy?

Even floating the possibility is enough to get people talking.

“Sometimes just putting the idea out there is the move,” a source added. “And no one trolls the room — or the world — better than Trump.”

Whether Harry and Meghan actually make the guest list remains to be seen.

But if they do? Let’s just say this won’t be your typical state dinner.