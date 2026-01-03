Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had their fair share of public drama — but now, the real chaos might be inside their own team.

After losing their 11th senior publicist in just a few years, insiders say top U.S. PR firms are refusing to take on the Sussex brand altogether.

And according to those close to the situation, the problem isn’t the press — it’s Meghan and Harry themselves.

Another One Quits

Meredith Maines, a respected PR strategist hired in March 2025, resigned after just 10 months as Chief Communications Officer of Archewell.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Isn’t Snubbing Stassi Schroeder — She’s Just Busy Running a Global Empire

A former staffer explained: “The job isn’t hard because of the media. It’s hard because of the principals. Harry and Meghan are impossible to satisfy, and their expectations constantly shift.”

PR On a Budget?

In Hollywood, A-list PR comes at a price. But sources say the Sussexes want premium results on a bargain budget.

READ MORE: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix Movie Delayed as Hollywood Interest Fades

“They’re difficult — and frankly, cheap,” one insider said. “Kardashians and Beyoncé spend a fortune on PR. Harry and Meghan expect the same — for a fraction of the cost.”

Running Out of Options

With American publicists walking away, the couple is reportedly turning to London-based strategist Liam Maguire, a military vet who shares ties with Harry.

“They’re cutting costs by eliminating a senior American salary,” one source told #ShuterScoop. “But trying to run a California media operation from London is a logistical nightmare.”

Time zones, communication breakdowns, and burnout are just a few of the issues on the table.

Inside the Archewell Mess

Sources describe Archewell’s office as “emotionally draining,” with 2025 marked by launch misfires, social media storms, and self-made controversies.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s Shady Nickname Used by Ex-‘Archetypes’ Staff Revealed

“It’s constantly high-pressure and liable to hit DEFCON 1 over minor issues,” one insider said, noting Meghan’s involvement in press strategy is “very intense.”

“A good publicist can handle bad headlines,” added another. “They can’t survive clients who won’t listen — or who demand you sell a version of reality that isn’t true. That’s the Sussex problem.”

Get our free mobile app

So far, no new hire has been announced — just another empty chair and a PR mess no one wants to clean up.