Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling Have Totally Awkward Interaction on Show

Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling had an uncomfortable interaction that led to a correction on a Netflix show.

Kaling appeared on Markle's show With Love, Meghan and using Markle's name led to an awkward interaction between the two celebrities. During the episode, Kaling referred to the actress as “Meghan Markle” while she was on the show with Markle appearing to not like it.

"People wouldn’t believe that Meghan Markle ate at Jack in the Box," Kaling said, according to Page Six.

"It’s so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I’m Sussex now," Markle responded.

She then went on to explain her new moniker and the importance that it has.

"You have kids and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children.' t just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name, our little family name,'" Markle explained.

Kaling took it in strides and gave her response to Markle's words.

"Now I know. And I love it," she said.

This is not the first time that Markle has spoken out on the importance of her name. She previously spoke to People about it.

"I think as the kids get older, they’re so excited about, ‘Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?’ I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex," she told the outlet.

Page Six has since confirmed that the she and Prince Harry's last name is "Sussex." The couple was previously given the tittles of Duchess and Duke of Sussex upon their wedding day in 2018.