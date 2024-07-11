Prince William’s Sweet Nickname for Princess Charlotte Is Revealed

Prince William has the sweetest nickname for his daughter Princess Charlotte.

In a TikTok posted by the user @dearesroyals, the user shared a clip from 2019 when William and his family appeared at the Chelsea Flower Show. In it, William can be heard calling Charlotte "Mignonette."

According to Newsweek, the nickname is derived from from "mignon," which can mean "dainty" or "cute."

Outside of the nickname reveal in the clip, there are other videos mashed together to show William's bond with his daughter.

The clip has gone viral on TikTok and has amassed 130,000 views and has gained over 13,000 likes since it was posted on July 8.

People in the comments section of the video were quick to react to the adorable nickname.

"SO CUTE!" one comment read.

"Royal family Williams Forever," shared another person.

"Charlotte is a daddy’s girl and I love their bond so much," added someone else.

"LOVE THISS," a TikTok user commented.

"Omg its so warm the bond between them loveable," said a different person.

The nickname reveal comes after it was shared that Princess Charlotte is helping her mother, Kate Middleton, as she deals with a cancer diagnosis.

According to The Mirror, Princess Charlotte is "protective" over her mother and is "taking care" of her.

"I think that Charlotte is really taking care of her mum," Royal biographer Ingrid Seward told the publication.

"It was quite sweet the way she [Charlotte] stood in front of her [on the Buckingham Palace balcony] and they kept chatting. Charlotte seems to be very full of admiration for her mother, which I think is a lovely thing, too," he shared.

"Kate and Charlotte are great friends and I think to Kate, their bond is very precious," Seward furthered.