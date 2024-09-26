Princess Kate’s Surprising Fashion Choice Takes the Internet by Storm

Kate Middleton is known for her fashion choices, but one of them is now going more viral than the others.

In a TikTok posted to the account @thewalesfamilyuk, Middleton appears on the green carpet of Prince William's eco-prize in 2022. The couple was attending the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston and it was what Middleton wore that caught the attention of everyone.

Footage from the TikTok shows the couple arriving to the event. When they got there, they were met with a frenzy of cheers from the crowd as well as plenty of camera flashes from the press.

William was decked out in velvet jacket and black tie, but it was Middleton's brilliant green off-the-shoulder and floor-length gown that grabbed attention. The dress also commanded attention thanks to its split in the skirt.

The video of them arriving has been viewed more than 200,000 times and still going as of reporting.

According to Newsweek, the dress designed by a brand called Solace London. Unlike times before, Middleton decided to rent the dress this evening rather than her purchasing it for her sole use.

Middleton rented the dress from the rental platform, Hurr. An identical dress from the marketplace costs $192 to rent for a month, Newsweek reports.

The Earthshot Prize was created in 2020 in order to provide five grants of $1 million to eco-friendly plans that work on ways of protecting the planet.

Middleton's viral dress moment comes as the royal updated the public by sharing the news that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment.