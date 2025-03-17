Happy St. Paddy's Day! Celebrities are celebrating St. Patrick's Day 2025 both online and off today (March 17).

The holiday commemorates Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland who spread Christianity in the country in the 5th century.

Over the centuries, however, the holiday has evolved into a widespread celebration of Irish culture and heritage, with many Irish-Americans and others of Irish descent taking part in festivities during March each year.

Wearing green, of course, is a staple, as are shamrocks and four-leaf clovers, leprechauns and other symbols of Irish folklore, heritage and culture.

This year, celebrities celebrated their Irish pride (or, if not Irish, their appreciation of the holiday) with performances, parade appearances and social media posts.

READ MORE: The Surprising Link Between Sinead O'Connor and Cranberries Singer Dolores O'Riordan

On Instagram, Welsh-Irish actress Catherine Zeta-Jones wished for the "luck of the Irish" and shared an AI image of herself as a leprechaun via her Instagram Story.

@catherinezetajones via Instagram @catherinezetajones via Instagram loading...

Elsewhere, Irish actors and Foe co-stars Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan met up at a pub, where they posed for some selfies together.

Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton, who has Irish ancestry, shared a warm St. Patrick's Day message on her Instagram account.

"Sending love to everyone celebrating today, especially my family and friends in beautiful Wexford!" she wrote.

In the U.K., Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, marked the holiday by participating in the Irish Guard's parade at Wellington Barracks in London.

The princess wore a green beret and coat accented by a shamrock brooch as well as a bunch of fresh clovers on her breast pocket.

"Great to be back to join the Irish Guards for their annual St. Patrick’s Day parade here at Wellington Barracks. Proud to be your Colonel, and celebrate 125 years of the regiment with you today," Kate wrote on Instagram.

On Twitter, Dolly Parton, who has Irish and Scots ancestry, shared a photo of herself wearing a green dress with daisies on it.

"I make my own luck, with a little charm," the country superstar wrote alongside a St. Patrick's Day greeting.

Meanwhile, Irish twins and campy pop duo Jedward, who rose to fame on The X Factor in 2009, celebrated their heritage by "serving junt" in a Twitter video of them dancing and singing.

On Twitter, American pop-rock band One Republic showed their appreciation for St. Patrick's Day by sharing a performance video, writing, "We're always lucky to live the good life, thanks to you all. Happy St. Patrick's Day!"

And on her Instagram Story, Irish actress and Derry Girls star Nicole Coughlan shared a meme from Bustle showing famous Irish faces with the caption, "It's their day."

@nicolacoughlan via Instagram @nicolacoughlan via Instagram loading...

See more posts celebrating St. Patrick's Day, below: