Even the poor Easter Bunny's going broke!

Nearly half of all Americans who celebrate the Easter holiday are expected to skip dyeing real eggs this year due to the ridiculously high price of eggs at the grocery store right now.

According to an annual Easter survey conducted by WalletHub, nearly 47 percent of Americans who celebrate Easter plan to skip dyeing eggs this year due to inflation and tariffs, which have "left little room for luxury holiday spending."

According to the survey, nearly 2 in 5 Americans believe tariffs will affect Easter goods prices, while half of Americans expect inflation to dampen their Easter spending this year.

Meanwhile, 41 percent of U.S. Easter celebrators would prefer the Easter Bunny give them money instead of candy. (In this economy? Sounds fair! The dentist is just an another expense anyway.)

According to WalletHub, those who celebrate Easter this Sunday (April 20) are expected to spend a whopping $24 billion on the holiday in 2025, with $3.3 billion projected to be spent on Easter candy and chocolate alone.

But many won't be spending their Easter budget on real chicken eggs, it seems.

For those who don't plan to dye Easter eggs this year, a number of more cost-effective (and some questionable) alternatives have been suggested online.

According to The New York Times, some families will be dyeing potatoes or even onions this year. Others might try their hand at dyeing and painting festive round river rocks.

Meanwhile, Kraft's Jet-Puffed Marshmallow brand is now selling marshmallow-dyeing kits just in time for Easter—and it retails for only $1.99! (That's a lot cheaper than a dozen real eggs right now.)

Sold at Walmart, the company's "Dip and Decorate" kit includes a 24-ounce bag of Jet-Puffed jumbo extra large marshmallows, six pastel and neon dye colors, food-safe markers, flavor drizzles, tongs and a crate that reads "Farm Fresh Marshmallows."