The Royal Family, Hilary Duff and More Celebrities Celebrate Easter 2023

Happy Easter 2023!

On Sunday (Apr. 9), the Christian holiday took place. Members of the Royal Family attended the Easter service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. Kate and William brought their children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. This marked Prince Louis' first time in public attendance for the holiday. Pregnant Princess Eugenie along with King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

The British Royal Family Attend Easter Mattins Service Yui Mok - WPA Pool, Getty Images loading...

Jennifer Hudson re-created her outfit that she wore to Easter Sunday service when she was seven. That was the day she had her first solo in the church choir.

Hilary Duff took two of her children to meet the Easter Bunny. However, things didn't go as planned while Mae is seen in a photo crying next to the bunny.

KeKe Palmer shared photos of her baby, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, on his first Easter. Meanwhile, Shakira showed off her kids' pet bunny.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrated the holiday while on vacation in Venice, Italy along with their children Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and Esti, 3 months. They shared photos of the kids holding baby chicks and the family on a gondola ride.

See more celebrity celebratory Easter posts, below.