Kate Middleton Says She’s ‘Not Out of the Woods’ Yet With Cancer Treatment

Kate Middleton has given an update on her health following her cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The Princess of Wales first revealed her diagnosis in March 2024 after months of speculation about her whereabouts.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," she said in a statement on Friday (June 14).

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she said.

"On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well," she shared.

The princess revealed that her treatment is still ongoing and will continue for a few more months.

"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," she continued.

She also revealed that she will be making her first public appearance since her diagnosis by attending King Charles' birthday celebration this weekend.

"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," she said.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal," she added.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me," she said.